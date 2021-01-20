HAMILTON — Phillip G. Richards, 86, of Hamilton, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Jan. 15, 2021. He was at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Phil was born Nov. 3, 1934, in Walkerville, the son of the late Martyn and Pearl (Kelseth) Richards. He grew up on the family farm in Corvallis with six brothers and a sister. Phil graduated from Corvallis High School in 1953. He was very athletic and lettered in every sport he played.

Phil married the love of his life, Bonnie Wildey, on Nov. 17, 1956. He served in the U.S. Army and then in the National Guard for many years. Phil was an excellent marksman and won many military rifle shooting competitions. While stationed at Fort Ord, California, Phil and Bonnie welcomed their first daughter, Trudy in 1957. When Phil’s service for the Army was completed, they moved to Fort Missoula and welcomed the rest of their children, Gayle in 1959, Crystal in 1963 and Phillip in 1967. In 1968, the family made Hamilton their forever home.

Phil worked for the Ravalli County Road Department as an equipment operator, bridge foreman and builder, and jack-of-all trades. Many of the bridges he built in the Bitterroot Valley are still in use today. He retired from the County in 1996. After retirement, Phil and Bonnie spent many winters in Arizona, where he enjoyed dune buggy rides, desert golf and rock hunting.