MISSOULA — Phillip Glen Cromwell passed away on Jan. 31, 2019.
Phil was born on Oct. 28, 1936, to Harold and Grace Cromwell and was raised up the Bitterroot on a dairy farm. He later moved to Missoula and on Oct. 27, 1956, married his wife Betty Lou Thomas. Phil worked as a welder and started his own shop in 1972. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping.
Phil is survived by his brother Russell (Rosie) Cromwell and sister Nancy Piche, son Brad Cromwell, daughter Theresa (Gene) Goforth, grandchildren Brandi (Jim) Atansoff, Heather (Eric) Vogel, Jeannette (Chris) Williams, Leeanne (Kevin) McManus, Richard Goforth, great-grandchildren Hunter Harrington, Felicity Whitney, Aiden and Lily Vogel, McKenna Roberts, Abigal Rioux, Katelyn, Madison and Logan Betts, Christian McManus and great-great-granddaughter Zayla Larson.