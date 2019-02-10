Try 1 month for 99¢

MISSOULA — Phillip Glen Cromwell passed away on Jan. 31, 2019.

Phil was born on Oct. 28, 1936, to Harold and Grace Cromwell and was raised up the Bitterroot on a dairy farm. He later moved to Missoula and on Oct. 27, 1956, married his wife Betty Lou Thomas. Phil worked as a welder and started his own shop in 1972. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping.

Phil is survived by his brother Russell (Rosie) Cromwell and sister Nancy Piche, son Brad Cromwell, daughter Theresa (Gene) Goforth, grandchildren Brandi (Jim) Atansoff, Heather (Eric) Vogel, Jeannette (Chris) Williams, Leeanne (Kevin) McManus, Richard Goforth, great-grandchildren Hunter Harrington, Felicity Whitney, Aiden and Lily Vogel, McKenna Roberts, Abigal Rioux, Katelyn, Madison and Logan Betts, Christian McManus and great-great-granddaughter Zayla Larson.

Celebrate
the life of: Phillip Glen Cromwell
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.