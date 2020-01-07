STEVENSVILLE — Phillip H. Bratton, 93, of Stevensville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Community Medical Center. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m., at the Carlton Cemetery. The family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Mr. Bratton's name to either the Stevensville American Legion Post #94 or to the Stevensville FFA. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
