MISSOULA — Phillip H. Perry passed away on August 3, 2018, at his home in Missoula.
Phil was born on Dec. 7, 1923, to Phillip and Amalia Perry. He was raised and educated in Malta.
He served in the United States Army from 1943-1946. During his military service he received the European, African and Middle Eastern Service Medals, Army of Occupation Medal in Germany and United States Forces in Austria. He served in battle campaigns in Rhineland and Central Europe. Phil served as an entertainment specialist, serving in the European Theatrical Operations with the 30th Special Service Company under battle conditions. He was the band leader and supervised and directed a seventeen piece dance band. He also organized stage plays, played guitar and performed as a vocalist in the band.
After his return home he married Dorothy Young in 1948. The couple had two sons; Rod and Dan and lived in Malta for 25 years. Dorothy passed away in 1978.
In 1980, Phil married Carrol Field in Lewistown and they resided there for 32 years, then relocating to Great Falls and then Missoula.
Phil worked for the Bureau of Land Management, starting in 1969. He was the District Fire Control and Safety Officer. He retired after 25 years of service. The highlight of his BLM career was working with all of the young people on his fire crew. Before his career with the BLM he was involved in the theater and outdoor advertising industries. Phil was a great artist and made many portraits in charcoal and oils. He sang in a supper club for 15 years. Phil surrounded himself with music. He enjoyed golfing, being a volunteer and visiting with people.
Phil was a member of the Benevolent Order of the Elks, was past Exalted Ruler and District Deputy to the National Grand Exalted Ruler. He was also a member of the Eagles Club and American Legion.
Phil was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, his parents, four brothers, four sisters, special daughter-in-law Rhonda and son-in-law Richard.
Survivors include his wife Carrol, sons; Rod (Ann) Perry of Devils Lake, North Dakota, Dan (Peggy) Perry of Malta. Six step children; Kay (John) Ward of Helena, Donna (Richard) Jennings of Lewiston, Jim (Linda) Thompson of Baker City, Oregon, Debi Filed of New York, Mark Field of Great Falls and Mia (John) McGreevey of Missoula. Two grandchildren; Phillip and Toni and two great-grandchildren; Spencer and Taylor. Phil also has several step grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held On Saturday, August 11 at 11 a.m at United Methodist Church in Lewistown. Garden City Funeral Home is helping with the arrangements.