VICTOR — Phyllis A. Gentry, 82, of Victor passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Victor. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
