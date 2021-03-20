Phyllis Aleene Ward

Phyllis Aleene (Miller) Ward was born June 23, 1927 in Rochester, Missouri to Elmer D. Miller and Ruth Holt Miller. She cherished fond family memories growing up in the heartland of Missouri with older sisters Ruth and Bea. Her mother died when Phyllis was young; together the sisters cared for each other and their dad. She learned to be industrious, thrifty and independent growing up during the Great Depression. Following the end of WWII, Phyllis and her family moved to Stevensville, Montana seeking new adventures and work out West. Phyllis attended St Patrick's School of Nursing in Missoula and worked at St Patrick's Hospital. Phyllis met her sweetheart Russell W. Ward of Missoula, Montana at a dance after WWII. Russ says after he met Phyllis “that was it… I knew she was the one I was going to marry”. The couple married March 9, 1947 and celebrated 65 years together. There was never a dull moment at Ward home raising their two children Rosalind and Richard and juggling many activities. At 5'2” Phyllis was very energetic, witty and not afraid to tackle any project with dad. She loved caring for their dogs, gardening, sewing, and baked the best cookies, pies and fruitcakes. Phyllis was a good sport as she learned how to prepare the wild game and fish supplied regularly by the “Ward Outdoorsmen”. Their family loved the beautiful outdoors of Montana enjoying skiing, hunting, fishing and boating. Mom loved getting to “relax” at the cabin on Flathead Lake and joked she fed the immediate world of teenagers who happened to drop by for food and a quick shower. Phyllis was loved by her many friends and staff at the Women's Club and Fitness Center in Missoula. She faithfully taught water aerobics at the club until her late 80's helping women stay active. She volunteered for many community events and the Episcopal church. Her family and friends will miss Phyllis greatly; we are happy mom is at peace and with dad again. Interment will be next to Russell W. Ward at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery. Family memorial services to be held later. Survivors include children; Rosalind (Bruce) Weldele of Great Falls, Montana and Richard R. (J'Lene) Ward of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Grandchildren; Brett Weldele, Oceane Weldele, Russell Ward and Marissa (Josh) Armerding. Great grandchildren; Beau, Colby, Ryley, Bentley, Anthony and Harper.