SALEM, Oregon — On February 27, 2019, Phyllis Ann Roberts Daniels left her earthly home and moved to her heavenly home. She was our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Phyllis was born Nov. 4, 1943, in Astoria, Oregon. Parents were Kenneth and Dorothy Roberts.
Brothers are Kenneth Jr. and Dennis Roberts.
She was a fourth generation Bitterrooter and attended grade and high school in Stevensville, graduating as salutatorian of her class. Upon graduation she attended Montana State University and received a bachelor of science degree in nursing. In college, she was a member of the nurses’ honorary Alpha Tau Delta, served as vice president of the Associated Women Students, was secretary of the junior nursing class and member of the college honor society, Phi Kappa Phi. Phyllis was a lifetime member of the MSU Alumni Association and a loyal Bobcat fan living in an area of Griz supporters.
On Oct. 2, 1965, she married her very best friend, Robert Daniels. They had two children, Brenda Kay and Robert Craig Daniels.
Her calling was nursing, and she worked as a nurse for 40 years. Phyllis liked variety and was employed as supervisor of medical-surgical unit, did geriatric nursing, public health nursing and teaching. She and a friend established their own home health agency in the Bitterroot, which was called Bitterroot Home Health. She shared many joyful and sad moments with those she cared for and felt honored to be a special part of their lives. Strong bonds of caring and friendship were made for the rest of her life.
Her children and grandchildren were the lights of her life as well as brothers and sisters-in-law. She cherished time spent with the grandchildren, from traveling, teaching them her special recipes, shopping, garage sales, to just hanging out with them. Time with family was very special and precious.
Phyllis loved the Lord and served on many church committees and was active in church activities. She enjoyed Bible study, reading, golfing with good friends, raising beautiful flowers, cooking, genealogy and traveling with Bob throughout the United States and to Europe. She was known for caring and said since God had not given her a voice to sing, He had given her talent to cook. Because of this, she felt she should take meals or treats to friends recovering from surgery, illness, those in need, or other conditions; as a result, she cooked and delivered hundreds of meals in her lifetime. Her sense of humor was hilarious, especially in her mind, and it will be missed.
She worked part time at North Valley Public Library upon retiring from nursing, then as a volunteer and joined Friends of the Library. She served on the board of directors for Clothes Closet as secretary and a volunteer and was on the City Council in the late 70s. Recently she became a member of Daughters of the American Revolution and was very proud of her heritage.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Ken and Dorothy Roberts, nephew David Roberts, and brother-in-law Jack Pfau. She is survived by her husband, Bob, son Craig (Cori) Daniels of Keizer, Oregon, daughter Brenda (Aaron) Kneeland of Miles City. Grandchildren Emily and Tanner of Keizer, Oregon, Bradley of Billings and Robert of Miles City. Brothers Ken (Diana) Roberts of Bend, Oregon and Dennis (Sandra) Roberts of Renton, Washington, sister-in-law Linda Pfau of Stevensville, three nieces, four nephews and numerous cousins.
Donations may be made to the Bitterroot Humane Society.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 2 at the Florence-Carlton Community Church. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.