DARBY — Phyllis Bartkowski, 79, of Darby, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, slipped away from us Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at the Marcus Daly Hospice Care Center in Hamilton with her devoted husband at her side. Our hearts are broken. She was born Sept. 22, 1939 in San Jose, California, daughter of the late Isaac (Ted) and Reba (Laverne) Baughman.
Phyllis was raised in California and in her senior year at Campbell High School met the love of her life, Clark Bartkowski. They were married Nov. 23, 1958 at St. Martin’s Church in San Jose and began their 61-year journey working and raising a family in the Bay Area. They moved to Darby in 1995 and built their dream home on their cherished Elk Ridge Ranch, where they spent so many happy evenings on their deck porch swing, watching the sun set over the Bitterroot Valley.
Phyllis was a member of the St. Philip’s Altar Society, the Hamilton Garden Club, and the Friends of Darby Library. She volunteered at the Darby Bread Box and was active in St. Phillip’s parish activities. She dedicated her life to her husband and children and was known for her cooking, baking, entertaining, and quilting skills. She made every holiday special, and every day a holiday for her family.
Phyllis is survived by her adoring husband Clark of Darby; daughter, Tracy McGibben of Missoula; son, Greg and wife Janine Tunay of Portland, Oregon; daughter, Lara Poncia and husband Colt of Redwood City, California; six grandchildren, Clarke and Colleen McGibben, Cole and Adam Bartkowski, and Logan and Abigail Poncia; her siblings, Kathryn DiBenedetto and Robert Baughman; her sister-in-law, Linda Dodds of Darby; and brother-in-law, Kent Bartkowski of Hamilton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Phyllis and Clark’s love story is powerful and inspirational. Their children and grandchildren are forever grateful for the true gift of the example of love and devotion they have provided for over sixty years.
A celebration of Phyllis’ life will take place at St. Francis Catholic Church in Hamilton on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m., with reception following at 12:30 p.m. in the Pastoral Life Center. The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the Marcus Daly Hospice Endowment Fund, 1200 Westwood Dr., Hamilton, MT 59840, or the Darby Bread Box, 206 East Tanner Ave., Darby, MT 59829. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.