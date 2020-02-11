Phyllis Belle Gribnau

MISSOULA — Phyllis Belle Gribnau was born April 20, 1924, to Leoda and Harry Johnson in Darby. She passed Feb. 7, 2020, at her home in Missoula.

She was married to Pius Gribnau until his passing in 1989. 

Phyllis is survived by her children: Lonnie Reed (Adam), Jamie Drew (Steve), Joe Gribnau (Mell) and her grandchildren Riley, Wesley and Emily.

Phyllis loved spending time outdoors, cooking holiday meals and reading.

Phyllis was greatly loved by her family and friends. Thank you God for letting us love her for so many years. We are comforted knowing she is safely in your arms.

Funeral service will be at Garden City Funeral Home, Feb. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. Pallbearers are Joe Gribnau, Adam Reed, Steve Drew, Larry Lockwood, Brian Lockwood and Ole Ostrom.

