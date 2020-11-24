Phyllis Kujath Dana White

SUPERIOR — Phyllis E White, 73, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

Phyllis was born May 14, 1947, in Billings, to Herman and Martha Kujath. She called Superior her home. She worked for 32 years at the Mineral County Courthouse, retiring on Dec. 31, 2010.

She married Gerald “Jerry” White on May 25, 1979, in Superior.

She was a volunteer at the Superior Lions Club and the Community Food Bank and a member of the Montana Snowmobile Club for over 40 years. She loved to travel, spend time with her grandchildren and tend to her garden and flowers. She made many lifelong friends and treasured each and every one of them. She looked forward to her twice a week pinochle game. But Phyllis was happiest when she spent time with her family and friends.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Kiley Dana of Superior; daughter Kim Newton of Superior; son Erik Harebo of Portland, Oregon; her stepchildren Jeffry White of Auburn, Washington; Julie Koski of Dalton Gardens, Idaho; Janet Mercado of Hayden, Idaho; her brothers Carl Kujath; and Alvin Kujath; and 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Memorials are preferred to the Community Food Bank 308 Pine St., Superior, MT 59872.