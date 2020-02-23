MISSOULA — Phyllis R. Weeks Beary, 81, passed away Feb. 6, 2020 at her home in Missoula due to complications of Alzheimer’s. Phyllis, an only child, was born on Dec. 19, 1938 in Moscow, Idaho to Vernon and Florence Weeks. She was raised in Lewiston, Idaho, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1955. Phyllis attended the University of Idaho, Class of '59, where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She never missed a dance and was often crowned “Queen of the ball.”
At U of I, Phyllis met L. Stanley Oliver, whom she married in 1960. They lived in Idaho Falls, where Phyllis taught elementary school, and Las Vegas, Nevada, before settling in Boise with their three daughters, Camille, Tarina, and Kimberly. That marriage ended in divorce. Phyllis met Dennis Beary on the ski slopes at Bogus Basin in 1976, and in 1980 they were married in Sun Valley, Idaho. They were happily together until her death.
While in Boise, Phyllis earned her master’s degree in education from the College of Idaho. She hosted a public affairs program on KBCI 2, called Today’s Woman in Idaho, was a board member of Planned Parenthood, and was the administrator of the Idaho Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
In 1985, Phyllis and Dennis moved to Larkspur, California, followed by Chicago, Illinois, Boise, Idaho and Missoula. In Chicago, Phyllis was a sales representative for VoiceCom, an enterprise telecommunications provider. In 1992, they returned to Boise to be close to their grandchildren and where Dennis operated a railroad equipment leasing consultancy.
In 2013, as Phyllis’ disease had progressed, they moved to Missoula to be near friends and family. Phyllis was a talented artist who created beautiful portraits of her family. She loved to golf, ski, travel, play bridge, visit with her many friends, and entertain her grandchildren. Everyone knew Phyllis as the life of the party. The world has lost a beautiful, bright light, but her smile and sense of humor will not be forgotten.
Phyllis is survived by her loving husband, Dennis; her daughters Camille Tillinghast (Charlie), Tarina Oliver, Kimberly DuVall (Travis); brother-in-law, Mickey Beary (Luana); sister-in-law, Robin Beary; nieces, Erin Beary-Andersen (Casey), Zoe Contreras; nephews, Mike and Sean Beary; adored grandchildren, Adelaide, Charles Cameron, Olivia, Samuel Tillinghast; Lillian Slifer; Kennedy DuVall; Josephine Martin; great-granddaughter, Kahlannii Holloway; and her beloved Yorkie, Buddy.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and beloved aunts and uncles.
No services are planned. A celebration of her life will be held this summer.