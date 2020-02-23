MISSOULA — Phyllis R. Weeks Beary, 81, passed away Feb. 6, 2020 at her home in Missoula due to complications of Alzheimer’s. Phyllis, an only child, was born on Dec. 19, 1938 in Moscow, Idaho to Vernon and Florence Weeks. She was raised in Lewiston, Idaho, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1955. Phyllis attended the University of Idaho, Class of '59, where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She never missed a dance and was often crowned “Queen of the ball.”

At U of I, Phyllis met L. Stanley Oliver, whom she married in 1960. They lived in Idaho Falls, where Phyllis taught elementary school, and Las Vegas, Nevada, before settling in Boise with their three daughters, Camille, Tarina, and Kimberly. That marriage ended in divorce. Phyllis met Dennis Beary on the ski slopes at Bogus Basin in 1976, and in 1980 they were married in Sun Valley, Idaho. They were happily together until her death.

While in Boise, Phyllis earned her master’s degree in education from the College of Idaho. She hosted a public affairs program on KBCI 2, called Today’s Woman in Idaho, was a board member of Planned Parenthood, and was the administrator of the Idaho Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

