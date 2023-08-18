Primrose Patricia Calderwood

April 18, 1932-August 10, 2023

On a sunny afternoon, in Antrim, Northern Ireland, a baby girl was born to Samuel and Rebecca (Dalton) Taylor. Returning home to meet her new sister, 11-year-old Ruby, when asked what the baby's name should be, held out a bouquet of spring flowers and said, "Primrose." Thus began the many adventures of Primrose Patricia Taylor.

Primrose, "Pat" to her friends and family, was best when she was in nursing mode proudly training at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. Upon graduating in 1950, she travelled to London to study midwifery at Kingston Hospital. When her mother became ill she returned to

Antrim to work at Massereene Hospital, where she met medical student Derek Calderwood. They were married in 1957. Their first son, Tim, followed soon after and was later joined by his brother and sister: Terry and Claire.

Pat and her family moved to Montana (via Canada) in 1963, where sons Mark and Mike were born. The family moved to many places in the U.S. and the United Kingdom, finally settling back in Montana in 1978.

Although Pat loved her many trips back to Ireland and England to visit family, Hamilton truly became her home. Having never learned to drive, Pat could often be seen riding her bike around town. Pat had the gift of gab and made many friends wherever she went. She had endless energy and enjoyed hiking the mountains, spending time in her garden, and volunteering her time to various charities in the Hamilton area.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Rebecca Taylor; brother and sister, Samuel Taylor and Ruby Kitchener; husband Derek Calderwood; and sons Tim Calderwood and Terry Calderwood. She is survived by her children Claire Reynolds (Jack), Mark Calderwood (Carol), and Mike Calderwood (Donna); her grandchildren Jessica Reynolds, Elizabeth Reynolds, Kaleigh Ferguson, Sean Calderwood, Katie Calderwood, Alex Calderwood, Michelle Calderwood; and six great-grandchildren.

Pat was complex, stubborn, generous, and caring. She was Irish to the core. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of whom she often spoke. We will miss her immensely. We love you Mom. You will remain forever in our hearts. Safe home.

The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to those friends who cared for mom at home and visits to Beehive. To Hospice and the Beehive staff, we are most grateful for your extreme patience, compassion, and loving treatment of mom during her final days and for your concern for our welfare during this difficult time.

Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 1st from 1-4 pm at Hamilton City Hall Community Center (223 S 2nd St). The family invites her many friends to join us for refreshments and share their memories. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.