Prudence Hamilton Smith

MISSOULA — Prudence (Prue) Hamilton Smith, 98, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Prue was born in Winterset, Iowa, Aug. 10, 1922. She graduated from Winterset High School in 1940. Prue studied economics at the State University of Iowa, graduating in 1945. While working as a secretary to the law librarian at the university, she met a handsome young law student Richard K. Smith. They married July 1945.
Prue enjoyed her lifelong career as an administrative assistant which included working for the University of Montana Math Department and Missoula Youth Homes. Prue was among the founding members of the original Missoula Farmers’ Market, which began in 1972, where she served on the board of directors until 2011. Prue championed many Democratic causes throughout her life and cast her final votes in the 2020 presidential election.
Prue was an 80-year member of Delta Gamma sorority, a 77-year member of PEO, chapter BO, and a longtime member of the United Church of Christ.
Prue was steadfast, loving, kind, gentle, witty and humble. Her beautiful smile, sparkling hazel eyes and good sense of humor followed her throughout her life. She knitted sweaters and socks with abandon, grew a lovely garden bursting with carrots, tomatoes and green beans. Her favorite flowers were roses, tulips and zinnias. Prue was an avid reader and a marvelous cook. She made the best sour cherry pie.
Prue and Dick had three children; Richard, Stephen and Prue Anne. Prue was preceded in death by husband Dick and son Stephen, and is survived by son Richard and family, and daughter Prue Anne.
Prue believed health care was a right for everyone and supported local nonprofit Blue Mountain Clinic. In Prue’s memory, please consider a donation to Blue Mountain Clinic at: bluemountainclinic.org/donate/ and click on: Donate in memory of Prudence H. Smith or you may mail to Blue Mountain Clinic, 610 N. California St., Missoula, MT 59802.
Let’s gather for a celebration of Prue’s life in August or September 2021. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
