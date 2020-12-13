Prudence Hamilton Smith

MISSOULA — Prudence (Prue) Hamilton Smith, 98, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Prue was born in Winterset, Iowa, Aug. 10, 1922. She graduated from Winterset High School in 1940. Prue studied economics at the State University of Iowa, graduating in 1945. While working as a secretary to the law librarian at the university, she met a handsome young law student Richard K. Smith. They married July 1945.

Prue enjoyed her lifelong career as an administrative assistant which included working for the University of Montana Math Department and Missoula Youth Homes. Prue was among the founding members of the original Missoula Farmers’ Market, which began in 1972, where she served on the board of directors until 2011. Prue championed many Democratic causes throughout her life and cast her final votes in the 2020 presidential election.

Prue was an 80-year member of Delta Gamma sorority, a 77-year member of PEO, chapter BO, and a longtime member of the United Church of Christ.