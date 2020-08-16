SEDONA, Arizona — R. Pete Vann 83, passed away suddenly from a stroke in Cottonwood, Arizona on July 25, 2020. A resident of Sedona, Arizona. Pete was born in Great Falls, April 19, 1937 to Ronald and Ellen Vann. Pete was named after his father, Ronald, and his grandfather, Pete Vann. Raised on his father’s ranch in Geyser, he grew up riding and loving horses. He got his first horse, Slipper, when he was four years old. He loved to tell all the stories of his grandfather cowboying with Charlie Russell. Pete attended a one room schoolhouse in Geyser until his family moved to Missoula, when he was eleven years old. They started a dairy farm there. Pete’s teen years were filled with farm kid’s chores, after school jobs, 4-H, and football. He graduated from Missoula County High School. Even with all that activity, there was plenty of time for outdoor adventures. A favorite tale of his involved strapping barrel staves to his boots and skiing down TV mountain outside Missoula. In the late 40’s Pete took a job cleaning the store at Ossello’s Appliance on Higgins Avenue. It turned out the job would set his path in life. He worked his way up to deliveryman, then service technician and finally to store manager. At age 24 he asked Guy Ossello if he could buy the store. In 1961, he started Vann’s TV and Appliance, later to be known as Vann’s Audio, Video and Appliances.

Long time Montanans will remember Pete’s self-deprecating sense of humor. His annual TV promotions for Vann’s’ inventory sales elicited groans and chuckles and endeared him to his community. He employed all forms of media and leveraged his reputation to grow Vann’s, Inc. from the original Missoula store to six locations in Montana and an online store. Pete was an excellent salesman who didn’t believe in the hard sell. His customers were his neighbors; he wanted to sell them only what they needed or truly wanted and could afford. People in Missoula loved him. They would come into the store and ask for him by name because he made them feel like his friends and they trusted him. Pete would receive sales pitches daily from company sales reps. He was fond of saying “make me an offer I’d be embarrassed to accept.” He could not always accept their proffered deals but those reps always left with smiles on their face. When faced with new product introductions, Pete was an innovator. Vann’s offered microwave cooking classes to teach people how to actually use them. He started the first video rental store in Missoula to encourage VCR sales. He was often covered in trade publications and received national recognition awards from peers. Everyone in the industry had the highest respect for Pete. He was a family man who both worked hard and played hard. The barrel stave adventure led to a lifelong passion for skiing. He made skiers of his young wife, their children, then their grandchildren. The first stop on early family ski trips was 6 a.m. Mass at St. Francis in Missoula followed by the drive to Big Mountain in Whitefish. It inspired a tradition of multi-generational family Christmas ski trips.