Rachel “Bernice” Palmer
Charlo - Rachel “Bernice” Palmer, age 89, passed away February 8, 2021. She was born on the vast open prairie in a one room cabin between Brusett and Jordan Montana on May 9, 1931. Rachel Bernice Shriner arrived with the help of a neighboring midwife to William Dee and Rachel Payne Shriner. Bernice was the second of five children, Robert, Ruth, and Ben also born in the cabin with baby sister Elvira to arrive when they hit the mountains near Stevensville.
Bernice attended school in Stevensville, Victor, Arlee, and St. Ignatius. Bernice loved to attend sporting events, dances, movie shows, she played baseball in high school, that was before the girls pitched underhand, and was the president of the Cozy Clothing 4-H club. While attending school in Arlee her best friend Faye talked her into going to a dance in Charlo Montana where January 18, 1948 she would meet Del Palmer. A month later she would receive a letter from Mr. Palmer, asking her to join him at the upcoming Green and Gold Ball. “I was surprised to hear from him.” After attending the dance, Del knew she was the one, and asked her to marry him on the second date. They had a whirlwind romance and were married the following year on July 25, 1949.
Delbert and Bernice had the Silverthorn Dairy in Charlo along with Delbert's parents E.M. and Ollie Palmer. Skip was the first to be born in 1952, followed by Denny, David, and Charlene. Del and Bernice were inseparable. Bernice was the support system; she was also the keeper of anything special. In her treasure trove of heirlooms, you could find family photographs with her handwriting documenting the event scrawled across the front, Awards and news clippings spanning a century of her Daddy breaking horses, showing of Prize Dairy Cattle at the fairs, and the Legendary Charlo Vikings Football Team winning streak led by Bob Halgren.
Her grandchildren and great grandchildren also fortunate enough to know her love and support had no bounds and you would find her sitting in the stands to watch a musical performance, showing of the livestock and at all the sporting events, wearing the colors, yelling that is my great grandchild!! Bernice loved nothing more than Del the love of her life, her family, and a gathering…. amongst the willows in the shadows of the missions.
She is preceded in death by husband Delbert Palmer, father and mother Dee and Rachel Shriner, brother Robert, sister Ruth and sons Dennis and David.
Survived by brother Ben, sister Elvira, son- Skip (Sue) of Charlo, daughter Charlene of Ronan, daughters in law- Kim Palmer (Tom) of Ronan and Kay (Dan) Boldra of Frenchtown; grandchildren, Jennifer Palmer Nicholson (Jereme) Greydon, Rachel, Logan of Deer Lodge, Brian Palmer (Suzanne) Billy, Tori, Angel Lee, Donna, Zuriah of Ronan, Caysie Palmer (Eric) of Ronan, Benjamin Montgomery (Brandie) Dylan, Ian, Tommy of Ronan, Stacy Palmer Palm (Cory) Bayleigh, Olivia, Jayden, Caitlyn of Bismarck ND, and Justin Palmer and his daughter Sloane of Charlo.
A Celebration of the Life of the Party will be July 25, 2021 Del and Bernices' anniversary, at Palmer Park in Charlo, Montana. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.
