Rachel “Bernice” Palmer

Charlo - Rachel “Bernice” Palmer, age 89, passed away February 8, 2021. She was born on the vast open prairie in a one room cabin between Brusett and Jordan Montana on May 9, 1931. Rachel Bernice Shriner arrived with the help of a neighboring midwife to William Dee and Rachel Payne Shriner. Bernice was the second of five children, Robert, Ruth, and Ben also born in the cabin with baby sister Elvira to arrive when they hit the mountains near Stevensville.

Bernice attended school in Stevensville, Victor, Arlee, and St. Ignatius. Bernice loved to attend sporting events, dances, movie shows, she played baseball in high school, that was before the girls pitched underhand, and was the president of the Cozy Clothing 4-H club. While attending school in Arlee her best friend Faye talked her into going to a dance in Charlo Montana where January 18, 1948 she would meet Del Palmer. A month later she would receive a letter from Mr. Palmer, asking her to join him at the upcoming Green and Gold Ball. “I was surprised to hear from him.” After attending the dance, Del knew she was the one, and asked her to marry him on the second date. They had a whirlwind romance and were married the following year on July 25, 1949.