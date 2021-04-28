RaeLynn Zavarelli
RaeLynn left this world on Saturday April 24th, 2021 surrounded by her husband, sons, and family. Our hearts are crushed by the loss of our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend.
RaeLynn was born on June 3rd 1964, she was a beautiful soul full of love and laughter. RaeLynn always looked after everyone, spending her life caring for others both professionally and personally.
RaeLynn worked for many years as a nurse caring for Developmentally Disabled Patients, she cared for every patient as if they were her own child. She considered her coworkers family and shared countless story's with her family about her patients and coworkers.
RaeLynn loved nothing more than having her family together, seeing her husband, children, grandchildren, and close family friends all together brought out this intense love and joy that could be felt radiating through the entire house! Showing up at Christmas time for her amazing cookies and tasty Italian traditional dinner was simply divine! She welcomed anyone who needed anything into her home and her heart, she would stop at nothing to ensure we were all happy.
She was always there to listen, care for, and offer advice. She had countless tag sayings to get any of us through a tough situation. Her love, compassion, exceptional cooking, and special hugs will be missed forever and always. Everyone who knew RaeLynn was lucky, she was a light in our lives and her kind and compassionate soul was undeniable and unforgettable. She wanted everyone to laugh and smile and went out of her way to ensure that happened.
Even in her final days she was still concerned about everyone else, including her special cat, and their needs. A heart of gold, and truly and irreplaceable soul.
RaeLynn is survived by her loving husband Joey Zavarelli, her mother Ruth, her children Pete (Rachel), Mike (Stephanie), and Ryan (Tiffanie), brother Joel, brother in law Rick (Kammy), brother in law Eric (Barb) her six grandchildren, much more family, and close friends.
Our lives will forever be impacted by RaeLynn and the loss of her beautiful life will impact our hearts forever. She will live on through us everyday and the memories created throughout her life will never be forgotten.
At RaeLynns wishes a private celebration of life will be held at a later date.