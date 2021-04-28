RaeLynn Zavarelli

RaeLynn left this world on Saturday April 24th, 2021 surrounded by her husband, sons, and family. Our hearts are crushed by the loss of our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend.

RaeLynn was born on June 3rd 1964, she was a beautiful soul full of love and laughter. RaeLynn always looked after everyone, spending her life caring for others both professionally and personally.

RaeLynn worked for many years as a nurse caring for Developmentally Disabled Patients, she cared for every patient as if they were her own child. She considered her coworkers family and shared countless story's with her family about her patients and coworkers.

RaeLynn loved nothing more than having her family together, seeing her husband, children, grandchildren, and close family friends all together brought out this intense love and joy that could be felt radiating through the entire house! Showing up at Christmas time for her amazing cookies and tasty Italian traditional dinner was simply divine! She welcomed anyone who needed anything into her home and her heart, she would stop at nothing to ensure we were all happy.