KALISPELL — Raenon Jean Turpin (Non), age 57, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020 at Kalispell Regional Medical Center from a massive stroke. Raenon was surrounded by her three children, Shawn, Steven and Shaylene Piedalue till the very end.

Raenon was born in Polson on April 3, 1963.

She is preceded by her father Roger Johnsrud. She is survived by her mother Shirley Johnsrud, husband Tony Turpin; her children, Shawn (Brooke), Steven (Andrew Tofting) and Shaylene Piedalue; her Grandchildren Silas, River and Forest; her stepchildren, Robert & Mandy Turpin; her step grandchildren Briann and Natalia; her brothers Ralph and Roger Johnsrud. Along with her lap dog Addy.

Raenon was an amazing, devoted mother, wife, daughter, cousin, sister and friend to her entire community. There will not be a day that goes by that Raenon will not be thought of or dearly missed.

She enjoyed playing pool, horseshoes and taking long motorcycle road trips with her husband. She had an Associate’s Degree in Nursing and worked as the bookkeeper at the local Town Pump.

A celebration of life was held Thursday, May 14 in Ronan.

