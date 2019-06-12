MISSOULA — Ralph Ray Reimann, 87, of Missoula, passed away on Sunday June 9, 2019, at home with family. He was born Nov. 25, 1931, to John and Johannah Reimann. As a young boy he lived on a farm near Garrison, North Dakota. At 21 he joined the U.S. Navy and spent three years at sea.
On March 11, 1956, he married Lois Anfinson in Velva, North Dakota. Together they had five children. After 19 years they divorced, and remained friends.
Throughout his career as a truck driver he had either picked up or delivered in each of the lower 48 states. At the time of his retirement he was an owner/operator.
Ralph was a member of the Missoula Eagles Lodge, and the VFW of Redding, California. He enjoyed sunshine, travel, baking and gardening. He was also an avid reader.
Ralph was a quick-witted man and easily made friends. He was generous and in the winter months he cleared snow off his neighbor’s cars for them.
In his final weeks Ralph was honored by having his picture placed on the wall at Charlie B’s.
He is preceded in death by his parents; John and Johannah Reimann, son Jody Reimann, son Lory Reimann and daughter-in-law, Terri Reimann; grandson Trevor Reimann, granddaughter Abigail Reimann; brother Larry Reimann and brother-in-law, Jack Powers.
He is survived by Lois Reimann, Rob (Ginger) Reimann, Brady Reimann, Kristen (Tim) Sweeney; sister Violet Powers, brother Arvid (Marilyn) Reimann; grandchildren Matthew Reimann, Beau (Heather) Reimann, Madison Reimann, Anne Reimann-Moody, Kaci Reimann-Moody, Kara Mapston and Colt Mapston; great-granddaughters, Brynn Rova, Addisyn and Camryn Reimann.
Service will be held at Garden City Funeral Home on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow at the Eagles Lodge.