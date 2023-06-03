Ralph Thomas Kloser

Ralph Thomas Kloser left this earth on December 17th, 2022, to join his wife Mary in heaven. His final days spent surrounded by family, with cherished visits from his friend and pastor, Fr. Mike Poole.

Ralph was born to George G. Kloser and Nellie Mae McNamara Kloser, April 29th, 1933, in Claverack, NY. The family eventually settled in Waterville, NY. Ralph grew up with three sisters and two brothers. In grade school and high school, he flourished on the basketball court, played football and baseball, and participated in band and orchestra.

After High School, he attended Cornell University, taking a break with a stint in the army, then capitalized on the GI Bill attending Platteville College, completing his Dairy Industry degree at the University of Wisconsin (Go Badgers!). Playing Sousaphone in the marching bands at all three colleges was a highlight. While in the Army, he attained a top security clearance and was stationed in Africa, monitoring Soviet nuclear testing. It was decades before he was debriefed and able to talk about his experience. Working college summers in Glacier Park as a gear jammer (tour bus driver) sparked a lifelong love of Western Montana and a desire to return one day.

After college he moved to Seattle, beginning a 20-year career in the dairy industry, and on April 30th, 1960, married Mary Lou Kurt from Cascade, Iowa.

In the winter of 1976, after living in Seattle, Chehalis, WA and Portland, OR, the family settled In Missoula, MT. Four years later he began his journey as an entrepreneur and business owner. His favorite business, The Squires Olde English Pub, is where he introduced Missoula to imported European beer.

In 1989 Ralph and Mary moved to Butte, where Ralph ran the Rural Economic Development Incubator (REDI) counseling small businesses over an eight-county region. Ralph's success in Butte led to his final career endeavor as Director, State of Montana SBDC (Small Business Development Center).

Ralph always found time to give back, with membership and leadership in Knights of Columbus, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Missoula Downtown Lions Club, St. Francis Parish Council, St. Francis restoration committee, Big Sky Lake Homeowners Association, and the Seeley Lake Sewer District. He helped launch the first Crimestoppers program in the State of Montana and the Montana Eye Bank serving three terms as president.

Ralph and Mary retired to Big Sky Lake for their last 25 years, traversing back and forth to Great Falls to enjoy their grandchildren and to Missoula attending Grizzly games. While at home, when not watching the Badgers or the Green Bay Packers on TV, Ralph was out on the lake fishing pole in hand.

Ralph is survived by his children Kim Lane (Tyler), Kris (Jeanne) and Renee; grandchildren Brynlie, Kris, and Mary Lane; brother Jerome (Carol); sisters Mary Helen Swartzmiller, Pat Sequare (Tony), brother-in-law Marty Irons and numerous nieces and nephews. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife Mary; infant daughter Johanna; brother George and sister Florence Irons.

A devout Catholic, devoted husband and resolute father, he lived an exemplary life.

Donations in his name can be made to the Glacier Park Foundation and Missoula Catholic Schools.

The celebration of his life will be at 10AM, Friday June 9th, 2023, St. Francis Xavier Church, Missoula, MT.