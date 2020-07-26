× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Ramona Liming Kuburich, age 90, passed on May 11, 2020, at her home in Missoula.

Ramona was a 3rd generation Montanan born in Miles City to Harold & Marie Liming. She attended grade school in Broadus, high school in Miles City and college in Billings.

She married the love of her life Steve Kuburich on Dec. 26, 1959 in Billings. Ramona’s work life was varied from teaching kindergarten, managing health clubs, owning The Diet Center, RK Slim & Trim and sales. Ramona was very civic-minded and volunteered her time to many causes. She was member of Soroptimist International and First Presbyterian Church. She was also an avid Grizzly fan and attended many games with great enthusiasm. Her zest for life lead her on many adventures including traveling, skydiving, river rafting and parasailing.

Ramona is preceded in death by her parents, Harold & Marie Liming, sister Patricia Thomson, husband Steve Kuburich and son Rick Kuburich. Ramona is survived by her daughter Michelle Montgomery of Missoula, daughter Kim & son-in-law Kirk Mace of Missoula, son Steve and daughter-in-law Brenda Kuburich of Phoenix and daughter Kyla and son-in-law Marc Glass of Phoenix. She had eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.