MISSOULA — Ramona Liming Kuburich, age 90, passed on May 11, 2020, at her home in Missoula.
Ramona was a 3rd generation Montanan born in Miles City to Harold & Marie Liming. She attended grade school in Broadus, high school in Miles City and college in Billings.
She married the love of her life Steve Kuburich on Dec. 26, 1959 in Billings. Ramona’s work life was varied from teaching kindergarten, managing health clubs, owning The Diet Center, RK Slim & Trim and sales. Ramona was very civic-minded and volunteered her time to many causes. She was member of Soroptimist International and First Presbyterian Church. She was also an avid Grizzly fan and attended many games with great enthusiasm. Her zest for life lead her on many adventures including traveling, skydiving, river rafting and parasailing.
Ramona is preceded in death by her parents, Harold & Marie Liming, sister Patricia Thomson, husband Steve Kuburich and son Rick Kuburich. Ramona is survived by her daughter Michelle Montgomery of Missoula, daughter Kim & son-in-law Kirk Mace of Missoula, son Steve and daughter-in-law Brenda Kuburich of Phoenix and daughter Kyla and son-in-law Marc Glass of Phoenix. She had eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
In her final days, she said “material things come and wear out but the potential possibilities of children are the most stimulating in all of creation and are to be treasured."
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Michael Caldwell, Hospice of Missoula and the numerous nurses and friends that assisted in her care. At her request, some of her ashes have been spread in the Powder River and the Mizpah. She will be interred in Missoula at the Veteran’s Cemetery alongside her husband Steve. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
