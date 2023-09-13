Randal Doss

POLSON - Randal “Randy” Doss passed away September 11, 2023, surrounded by family at St. Joseph Hospital in Polson after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Randy was born May 26, 1970, to Arlene Doss and Richard Doss Sr. He grew up playing baseball, surfing and spending time with family and friends.

Randy joined the United States Navy in 1993, an adventure that allowed him to see the world and he later went on to serve again in the Navy Reserve. Randy met his wife and best friend Misty in 2000 and they were married in 2001. Randy and Misty are a team, and they created a life of love and friendship over the past 22 years and his will always be her favorite hand to hold. They built their home and raised their children Tyler, Haley, and Ryan. Randy's greatest joy was his family. He was involved and active with the kids, he was always by their side from years of coaching softball to cheering on the sidelines or fishing and hanging out. He will always be their biggest fan, their best friend, and their best fishing buddy and the kids will forever remember "the whistle."

Randy spent time working in various professions from catering, to working at St. Joseph Hospital, Lake County Sheriff Department, and the State of Montana. He also served on the Ronan Volunteer Fire Department and the Polson Volunteer Fire Department and as Randy never met a stranger, he has a multitude of friends from each of his endeavors.

Randy will be remembered as one of the good ones. He was steady, unwavering, friendly, kind, loving and funny. If you knew him, you likely have a great story!

Randy is survived by his wife Misty, his children: stepson Tyler Houle, daughter Haley Doss-Rinn (Jaxon), and son Ryan Doss. His mother Arlene Doss (Mike), Siblings: Scott Doss (Wendy), Richard Doss (Janet). Nephews: Jeremy Doss (Julia), Justin Doss, Dylan Doss, Shelby Doss, and Cubby Vaska. Nieces: Heather Tuttle (Rick), Makia Wood, Nikki Vaska, and numerous other extended family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Mission Mountain Golf Club, 46664 Golf Course Way, Ronan, MT. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.