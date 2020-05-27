× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Randall Lee Olsen “Pete” 70, of Missoula passed away Tuesday May 19, 2020, of natural causes. Pete was born in Ogden, Utah on April 5, 1950 to Elmer and Rose Olsen. The youngest of six children he spent his early years in Utah. The family relocated to Missoula when he was in 5th grade. Pete attended school in Missoula, graduating from Hellgate H.S. 1969. That summer he was drafted into the US Army and deployed to Vietnam. During his tour he was injured by an RPG and was awarded the purple heart for his sacrifice to his country.

Pete worked as a garbage man at BFI for 35 years retiring in 2002.

Whenever you had a conversation with Pete, you would have a few laughs and enjoy a good fishing or hunting story. Should write a book on all of the jingles, sayings, and nicknames he would come up with. “Pete-isms” were so funny and colorful.

Pete was known for putting on an unbelievable Christmas light display for years. He would start putting lights up in October and work on it up to Christmas. The competition between his brother and sister in the neighborhood was fierce, always trying to out-do the other. I’m sure that with all the lights down the fence line pilots could mistake it for the airport runway.