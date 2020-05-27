MISSOULA — Randall Lee Olsen “Pete” 70, of Missoula passed away Tuesday May 19, 2020, of natural causes. Pete was born in Ogden, Utah on April 5, 1950 to Elmer and Rose Olsen. The youngest of six children he spent his early years in Utah. The family relocated to Missoula when he was in 5th grade. Pete attended school in Missoula, graduating from Hellgate H.S. 1969. That summer he was drafted into the US Army and deployed to Vietnam. During his tour he was injured by an RPG and was awarded the purple heart for his sacrifice to his country.
Pete worked as a garbage man at BFI for 35 years retiring in 2002.
Whenever you had a conversation with Pete, you would have a few laughs and enjoy a good fishing or hunting story. Should write a book on all of the jingles, sayings, and nicknames he would come up with. “Pete-isms” were so funny and colorful.
Pete was known for putting on an unbelievable Christmas light display for years. He would start putting lights up in October and work on it up to Christmas. The competition between his brother and sister in the neighborhood was fierce, always trying to out-do the other. I’m sure that with all the lights down the fence line pilots could mistake it for the airport runway.
Pete enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips with his family and friends. Whether it be hunting at Fish Creek, goose hunting, antelope hunting or just fishing for anything anywhere the fish were biting. Pete loved life and lived it to the fullest.
Pete met and married the love of his life Marcia Hill, they enjoyed 20 years of laughter and fun. Took many trips to Hawaii, Cabo and Alaska usually involving a fishing pole. They were always on the go fishing and camping throughout Montana from May-September every year. Pete especially loved his ‘kids’ Cricket and Shorty.
Survivors include his wife Marcia; sister Diane (Louis) Kluesner, Lima; sister Linda (Sig) Skarland; brother Butch (Kathy) Olsen; twin sister Betty (Ed) Worden; father-in-law Dennis (Mary Lou) Hill, brother-in-law Mike Hill; sister-in-law Kara Hill, all of Missoula and their extended families. So many wonderful friends will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, brother Kurt and in-laws Pearl and Jim Horstman.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 28 with a funeral service on Friday, May 29 at 1 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home, 1705 W. Broadway, Missoula, MT. Visitation and funeral services will be streamed live at gardencityfh.com/memorials/randy-olsen/4224986/obituary.php. (Click on the Photos & Videos tab.) Interment is Monday, June 1 at 1 p.m., Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, with full military honors.
