Randolph (Randy) Jacobs Jr.

In 1989, Randy left Montana Bank and joined the Felt and Martin law firm. During his time at the firm, he built many lasting relationships, and became a named partner in the mid '90s. He retired from the firm after more than two decades of service but continued to serve as counsel for several years.

Giving back to his community was so important to Randy. He served on the Yellowstone Art Museum board of directors for many years, supporting Stacey in the running of Summerfair at Rocky Mountain College, a project that involved the entire family. He was excited and proud to be involved with the museum at the time of its expansion in the late '90s. He also served on the board of directors of the Boys and Girls Club Endowment Foundation and the board of directors of the Bank of Bozeman, among numerous other community endeavors.

In his high school, college and law school years, tennis was a huge part of his life. In later years, Randy’s passion was golf. Some of his happiest times were spent on the driving range and playing golf with his buddies at the Yellowstone Country Club.

Randy also loved fly fishing and hunting. He took tremendous joy in planning biennial trips to the Copper River Lodge in Alaska to fish for big Rainbow Trout with his friends and his sons as well as spending countless days both fishing and bird hunting around the cabin on the Bighorn River.