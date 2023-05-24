Randy Blake

August 2, 1957 - March 16, 2023

Randy Blake was born in Havre, Montana on August 2, 1957, to Robert and Irma where he grew up on the family farm in Hingham. After graduating from Hingham High School in 1975, he moved to Portland, Oregon, got married to Chris, and then came home to run the family farm and start his own family. He held many jobs between selling the farm and his passing, but none that were as important to him as his music and his Montana.

I'm in love with Montana. For other states I have admiration, respect, recognition, even some affection. But with Montana it is love. And it's difficult to analyze love when you're in it. - John Steinbeck

Randy was an avid music producer and consumer. He was the drummer in many bands in his youth before settling into being an at home guitarist. Live music was his lifeblood and he shared it as often and with as many people as he could. When he wasn't listening to music he was making it, even going so far as to help his young daughters write songs like the infamous "I've Got A Woman". His other great passion was all things Montana. He would visit other places, but none of them ever held a candle to his Montana home.

Randy is preceded in death by his parents Robert Blake and Irma (Al) Wipperman, stepbrother Les Wipperman, and brother-in-law Kevin Rocks. He is survived by his daughters Kramer (Jon) Ragan and McKenzie (John) Asalone; siblings Jody Rocks, Scott Blake and Melanie (Pat) Griffith; grandchildren Kenlee and McKylor Ragan and Kingston, Blakelee and Bodie Asalone; as well as his nieces and nephews.

Unapologetically himself, everyone knew of him, or at least his hair; but the lucky ones drank, sang, danced, and called him friend. The world has lost a bit of its light, its music, its style and flair with his passing. The melody of Missoula and of our lives will never be the same.

Please join us as we celebrate the way Randy would at his Irish Wake on Saturday the 27th of May at 11:30am MST at The Rhino Bar in Missoula.

If you wish to honor Randy with more than memories, the family requests that donations be made to the Missoula Food Bank in his honor.