POLSON — Word has been received of the death of Randy Dale Blanchard, age 59, at his home in Polson. He was preceded in death by his father, RW (Bob) Blanchard, Oct. 21, 2018, and mother, Connie Blanchard-Baird, Nov. 15, 2015. He is survived by his brother, Ronald (Leslie) of Las Vegas, aunt Kay Thompkins of Plains, uncle Dennis Mathias of Spokane, special cousins Terri Wood and Tiffanie Wepplinger, plus many more. He is also survived by life long "sister" Dede Ferguson, his children, Catie Jo Deutsch and Ryan Blanchard, and uncles Fred and Bill Blanchard.
Randy was a graduate of Hellgate High School. He was a well known sportsman. Randy played legion baseball and was an excellent bowler. While living in Minnesota he owned a bowling alley.
His father, Bob, passed away at BeeHive Homes in Missoula. Bob was the comptroller at Missoula White Pine Sash most of his career. He relocated to the Portland area in 1993, returning to Montana in 2005. He was divorced from his wife of 34 years, Connie Blanchard-Baird. They remained friends. After suffering a second debilitating stroke, Bob resided at Grizzly Peak until June of 2018, when he moved to BeeHive Homes.
We thank Wendy (caregiver extraordinaire), Joy Jensen and Darrold Ferguson for care, companionship and forever friendship.