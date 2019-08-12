PHILIPSBURG — Randy (Randolph) D. Lundgren passed away suddenly on Feb. 9, 2019. Randy was born Dec. 12, 1953, in Missoula, to Harold and Alvina Lundgren. He attended schools in Missoula, graduating from Sentinel High School. He worked at the Edgewater where he learned many of his culinary specialties and worked many years at the Bonner Mill in various departments mostly in the Finish Department until it closed. He then moved to Maxville just outside of Philipsburg. He married Teri Riley Feb. 15, 2003. After the mill closure, Randy started working as a postal contractor until retiring in March 2018. Randy was an avid outdoorsman and loved camping.
He is survived by his wife, Teri, son Dustin (Jamie) grandchildren Braydon, Danica, Draven, twin brother Rick (Julie), nephews Eric, Keith, Blake (Amy) and sister Sherry (Tom) Armstrong, niece Jamie (BJ) Adams and nephew Brent (Trisha) Armstrong. Step children James (Monique) Colwell step-granddaughter Aari and Scot (Shelly) Colwell step-grandchildren Caleb, Elisa Rebecca. He is survived by his best friend and cousin Dave (Linda) Mason. Also he is survived by Brandon and Josh Johnson and many cousins, great nephews and nieces and great friends from his days at the Bonner mill. He was preceded in death by his mother Alvina, his maternal and paternal Grandparents. He always talked about his grandmother Grace Lundgren who nursed him back to health after he fell out of a tree as a teenager.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home at 72 Princeton Rd., Philipsburg, Aug. 17, from 2—6 p.m. Pastor Scot Colwell officiating. Please bring a chair, a salad or dessert and drinks of your choice. Water and soda pop will be furnished. If you have a great story to tell please join those talking about Randy and the fun he had in his life. Donations can be made to Philipsburg Senior Citizens Center in Philipsburg, MT 59858, Valley Fire Department in care of Sean O’Connor in Drummond, MT 59832 or Camp Mak-A Dream P.O. Box 1450 Missoula, MT 59806. If you need directions to the family home, please feel free to email rst021503@blackfoot.net for directions.