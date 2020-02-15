BOZEMAN — Raquel “Rae” Hunt passed away Feb. 11, 2020 surrounded by her family, after a courageous fight with cancer, at the age of 64. She is a remarkable woman who will be missed dearly.
Rae’s story began on June 17, 1955, when Nancy and Bill Grisamer welcomed their fourth child. Rae cherished her upbringing on a cattle ranch outside the small town of Charlo that she shared with her three sisters (Janet, Joy and Judy) and her brother (Ronnie). Her fond memories were of a simple country lifestyle with a close loving family that always worked together, played together and prayed together. Her parents played a big role in her life for instilling a strong work ethic.
Rae was 18 years old when she fell hard for a handsome lighthearted man that made her laugh. She married Gary Hunt a year later in 1974 and he filled 46 years of her life with crazy and joyful moments. Their love for each other was truly unconditional. The only thing she loved as much as Gary was being a mom to her three children (Tena, Travis, and Teesa). Rae wanted a job that allowed her to watch her children grow up, so she started a childcare facility in Ronan after they moved there in 1986. Her genuine love for children and hard work lead to a successful career that gave Rae and Gary the opportunity to touch so many lives in their 32 years of business. The rest of their time was spent enjoying outdoor outings and activities that beautiful Montana has to offer, such as camping, fishing, and hunting. Rae also had a passion for music and played the piano.
Rae’s caring personality, selflessness and perspective are what people remember the most about her. She was always able to find the good in all people, regardless of their walks of life and their differences, big or small. She always managed a positive attitude and outlook on life. She was able to laugh at herself and her mistakes. And she always made an effort to become friends with anyone who entered into her life. Her kind heart and beautiful soul is a rare treasure that so many of us will miss.
Rae leaves a great legacy of generosity, real-life teachings, funny stories, and laughter which will forever be in our memories and hearts. She is survived by the love of her life, Gary Hunt, her three children Tena Beavers, Travis Hunt, and Teesa Starkel, her four grandchildren Anthony, Emily, Sydney and Toby, and numerous others who thought of her as a second mom or a cherished friend. She is now in the loving embraces of her loved ones who left before her, which include her son-in-law, Kurt, her parents, and other family and close friends.
All family and community friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on Saturday, April 25 at noon at the Boys and Girls Club facility in Ronan with a luncheon to follow. A time to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember an incredible woman.