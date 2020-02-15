Raquel “Rae” Hunt

Rae’s story began on June 17, 1955, when Nancy and Bill Grisamer welcomed their fourth child. Rae cherished her upbringing on a cattle ranch outside the small town of Charlo that she shared with her three sisters (Janet, Joy and Judy) and her brother (Ronnie). Her fond memories were of a simple country lifestyle with a close loving family that always worked together, played together and prayed together. Her parents played a big role in her life for instilling a strong work ethic.

Rae was 18 years old when she fell hard for a handsome lighthearted man that made her laugh. She married Gary Hunt a year later in 1974 and he filled 46 years of her life with crazy and joyful moments. Their love for each other was truly unconditional. The only thing she loved as much as Gary was being a mom to her three children (Tena, Travis, and Teesa). Rae wanted a job that allowed her to watch her children grow up, so she started a childcare facility in Ronan after they moved there in 1986. Her genuine love for children and hard work lead to a successful career that gave Rae and Gary the opportunity to touch so many lives in their 32 years of business. The rest of their time was spent enjoying outdoor outings and activities that beautiful Montana has to offer, such as camping, fishing, and hunting. Rae also had a passion for music and played the piano.