Rashel Levine Jeffrey

While at the University of Michigan she met Balfour Jeffrey, they started dating, fell in love, and married in 1968. They moved to Salt Lake City where Balfour pursued his Ph.D. in clinical psychology at the University of Utah and Rashel worked as a clinical social worker with an adoption agency in Salt Lake City. They hiked frequently in the mountains and travelled to Yellowstone, the Tetons, California and many other beautiful places. While in Utah, with the help of professional ski instructors, the New York City girl gave skiing a try. After a few lessons, Rashel and Balfour went skiing together almost every weekend. She developed a love for skiing and became a very good skier and continued to ski in Montana as well as multiple ski trips in Europe.

Rashel and Balfour moved to Missoula in 1976, when Balfour accepted a faculty position in the psychology department at the University of Montana. They soon had two young children Erica Rose and Thomas Balfour. Rashel was a loving, caring, wonderful mother, always engaging them in new activities. The family had a chance to live in England during Balfour's sabbatical at Cambridge University. It was a special experience for everyone. Rashel loved visiting the historic Cambridge colleges, churches and the botanical gardens. During the school breaks the family had a wonderful time exploring and travelling throughout Europe including Oxford University, Stonehenge, Scotland, Greece, Italy and France.