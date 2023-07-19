"Ray" and Gloria Doty
Charles "Ray" Doty, 93, of Missoula passed away on June 30, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Join the family of "Ray" and Gloria Doty for a military honor ceremony, open to the public, at The Missoula Veterans Cemetery, on Tower Street near Big Sky High, on Friday, August 11th, at 3:00. The Celebration of Life will be the following day, Saturday, August 12th at 11AM at the First Presbyterian Church of Missoula (235 S. 5th St. West). A potluck will follow the Celebration. See the complete obituary at sunset@missoulafuneralhomes.com