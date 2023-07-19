Join the family of "Ray" and Gloria Doty for a military honor ceremony, open to the public, at The Missoula Veterans Cemetery, on Tower Street near Big Sky High, on Friday, August 11th, at 3:00. The Celebration of Life will be the following day, Saturday, August 12th at 11AM at the First Presbyterian Church of Missoula (235 S. 5th St. West). A potluck will follow the Celebration. See the complete obituary at sunset@missoulafuneralhomes.com