You have free articles remaining.
STEVENSVILLE — The graveside service for Ray E Williams that was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 4 at 1 p.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in Stevensville is being postponed due to COVID-19 until further notice. The new date and time will be announced by Whitesitt Funeral Home when services will be allowed. Thank you.
To plant a tree in memory of Ray Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.