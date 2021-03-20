Ray E. Williams

Ray E. Williams, 64, of Missoula peacefully entered the gates of Heaven on Friday March 20, 2020 into the arms of his wife Sherry, son James, and brother Tom after a hard battle with pancreatic cancer! It was a real goal for him to be with his family who had already passed away.

Ray was born in Missoula, Montana on September 2, 1955 to Ray L. Williams and Florence Williams Hagen. He was the oldest of three siblings.

Missoula was always home to Ray, no matter where he lived. He attended his first two years of school at Grass Valley on Mullan Road, then finished grade school in Lolo and graduated from sentinel High School. After graduating from high school he joined the Navy, stationed on the East Coast in submarines for 4 years. During this time he married the love of his life Sherry Cline. Of this marriage there were four wonderful children born.

After the Navy was over they returned to Missoula. He was employed in different areas, but spent 20+ years at Earth and Wood, then decided to semi-retire, he purchased a gyro wagon which he owned and managed until he passed away.

Ray was preceded in death by his loving wife, son James, brother Tom Williams.