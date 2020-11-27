MISSOULA - Ray Nix Jr., age 57, of Missoula, passed away on Nov. 11, 2020. He was born on June 2, 1963, in Fort Benning, Georgia, the firstborn to Ray and Brigitte and was joined shortly thereafter by a sister and brother. Together they traveled wherever the military sent them.

After high school, Ray Jr., joined the Army. He finished his military service and went about his life. He lived in California, Oregon, Washington and finally settled in Montana. Like his father, he was very mechanically inclined and loved to build, tinker, and repair things. He studied heating and air, received his contractor’s license, and eventually owned his own business.

He liked to golf, fish, play cards and chess, and do puzzles. He was passionate about spending time with his family, joking with his brother-in-law, Tony, and making others happy.

In addition to his grandparents, he was preceded in death by his father, Ray Sr.; and his brother, Johnny, who passed six months earlier.