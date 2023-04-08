Ray TeSoro

Ray TeSoro, 66 of Lolo, MT, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from a tragic accident after a great day of skiing with his friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the Snowbowl Lodge. Online condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.

Ray was born in Williston, ND on May 24, 1956, to Jamie and Viola TeSoro. He joined siblings, Jamie Jr. and Lolita. Ray grew up playing baseball and idolizing his brother, whom he called Cricket. Ray graduated from Williston High School and started college in Eugene, OR. He didn't like the weather in Eugene and decided to finish his degree at Montana State University in Bozeman. He completed his degree in Earth Science in May 1980. He took a job with the Forest Service in Watford City, ND as a district geologist.

Ray met Sherie, the love of his life, while working in Watford City. Continuing his career with the Forest Service, Ray moved to Butte and then to Missoula, MT. Ray and Sherie were married in Bozeman in 1988. They bought a little log house in Lolo, which is where they still reside. In 1993 their son Max was born and in 1996 their daughter Maria. Ray loved being a dad. Max and Maria were the pride and joy of Ray's life. Ray retired in 2016.

After retiring, Ray spent this time skiing, golfing, mountain biking, fishing, and hiking. Ray was happy to tell anyone that over the past few years he got over 100 days of skiing in each season. Ray never told a joke he didn't laugh at himself, and always had a smile on his face. Ray loved being surrounded by friends and family and will be greatly missed by many. His laughter will live on forever.