Ray Waylett
Ray Waylett passed to Heaven on April 21, 2023. We will celebrate his life on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 2701 S Russell Street. You are welcome to join us for our church service and communion at 10:45. After the service, we will gather in the Fellowship Hall for a “Ray type” celebration with family, friends and food. Your memories of time spent with Ray are welcome at this celebration of a wonderful friend. Please do not send or bring live flowers to the church service due to Tricia Waylett's allergies.
Instead, please donate to the Missoula Rose Society, PO Box 3012, Missoula MT 59806.
On Saturday, July 8, 2023, the Missoula Rose Society will be holding our 77th Annual Rose Show at Ace Garden Place located at 1101 Burlington Ave from noon to 4:00. We are fortunate to have many American Rose Society Judges from Nevada and Washington coming to judge our show. Ray was good friends with the judges and members of the Missoula Rose Society and members will be available to discuss roses with you.