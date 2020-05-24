× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Raymond Douglas Touchette, 42, passed away April 29, 2020, of natural causes. His life ended unexpectedly while working one of his shifts at Muralt’s Travel Plaza.

Raymond was born in Missoula, Oct. 27, 1977 to Douglas and Renee Touchette. Before graduating from Big Sky High School in 1997, he (and his trumpet) traveled with his fellow band members to California, the Orange Bowl Parade and Six Flag Theme Park. In 2007 he enjoyed an exciting trip to Hawaii with his aunts Denise & Marsha.

After graduating high school, he worked faithfully, with great dependability, alongside his father at the Rental Center until 2011. Shortly after putting in his application, Ray became a welcomed employee at Muralt’s. While there, he was fortunate in acquiring some truly special friends.

Raymond was very shy and reserved, which only added to his sweet, gently, kindhearted nature. Once he felt comfortable, he’d then open up to add fun facts, stories and tidbits to the conversation.

He put great thought and effort into every holiday/celebration gift. As much as he enjoyed spending time with family (including Tuesday dinner & movie nights with his folks), he routinely went to the gym and had an awesome DVD/movie selection he was always willing to share.