MISSOULA — Raymond Earl Bailey, 57, of Missoula passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home, of cancer.

After giving birth to six girls, Ray was the long awaited son of Alice and Clifford Bailey. Ray had a rough start suffering from Hydrocephalus. He suffered convulsions and breathing issues as a child. He wasn't even suppose to live past being a teenager but being the true fighter that he was he almost lasted into his sixties.

Since Ray had the gift of gab he had many friends and enjoyed getting together with his buddies for coffee and beer.

A happy, innocent and good hearted man, he proved to be one of the bravest all the way to the end. Hardly complaining, with a smile to give, some good hearted teasing and a contagious laugh. He left this world making his family very proud.

He is survived by four of his sisters, Mary, Sarah, Susie, and Roxy, and many other family members.

He'll be greeted in heaven just in time for his mom's birthday. It's sure to be a grand celebration!

Ray's caregivers from Opportunity Resources are amazing people who did an incredible job. They were like family to him. They are what real heroes look like!

A celebration of Ray's life will be on July 11 at his sisters house.

