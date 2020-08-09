× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FRENCHTOWN — On Monday, August 3, our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Raymond F. Wiedrich, peacefully left this world to be with his Lord. He was a member of the Frenchtown Community Church.

Ray was born to Wilhelm “Bill” and Sophia (Mittelstad) Wiedrich on Oct. 1, 1936 in Hazen, North Dakota.

On Jan. 20, 1956 he joined the Marine Corp as a rifleman until 1960.

Ray married his best friend and loving partner, Connie Ahl Munsch for 43 years in February.

Ray worked in the sawmill industry at Van Evans Products. After the mill closed, he began a career in finish carpentry. After retiring several times, he finished his careers at Fish Wildlife & Parks.

He was a hunter, avid fisherman and wonderful family man. He shared his love by building cradles, benches, and many other handmade furnishings for his loved ones.