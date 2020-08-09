FRENCHTOWN — On Monday, August 3, our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Raymond F. Wiedrich, peacefully left this world to be with his Lord. He was a member of the Frenchtown Community Church.
Ray was born to Wilhelm “Bill” and Sophia (Mittelstad) Wiedrich on Oct. 1, 1936 in Hazen, North Dakota.
On Jan. 20, 1956 he joined the Marine Corp as a rifleman until 1960.
Ray married his best friend and loving partner, Connie Ahl Munsch for 43 years in February.
Ray worked in the sawmill industry at Van Evans Products. After the mill closed, he began a career in finish carpentry. After retiring several times, he finished his careers at Fish Wildlife & Parks.
He was a hunter, avid fisherman and wonderful family man. He shared his love by building cradles, benches, and many other handmade furnishings for his loved ones.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Connie; his mother-in-law Hilma; his children, Terry, Victoria (George), Rhonda (Gary), Tammy (Rodney), Brian, Troy (Sandy) and Twila. Also by many grandchildren, including but not limited to Jackie, Cody, Nick, Shelby, Ashley, Natasha, Troy, Rebecca, Justen, Kaylie, Lilly, Lacee, and many great grandchildren, including a set of twins that live nearby: Arthur and Lucas.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents, Sophia and Bill, his brothers, Douglas, Milo, Lawrence and his sister, Delphine, and Myra.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Frenchtown Community Church. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Western Montana State Veteran Cemetery (1911 Tower St., Missoula).
Please remember due to the Covid-19 virus we need to keep social distancing and masks are required. Condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.