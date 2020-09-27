RONAN — In the early morning hours of Sept. 12, 2020, after an extended illness, Raymond L. Stevenson Jr. passed from this life into eternity with his beloved wife Judy at his side at their home in Ronan. Ray was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in Vietnam, which was something he was greatly proud of. Later in life he continued that service in the Veterans Honor Guard, providing military honors for veteran funerals without charge. After serving in the Navy, he settled in California and had a diverse career life from working for Goodyear to being a truck driver to landscaping to purchasing. In 1976 he married Judy Woerner, blending their families together. When on a visit to their daughter Tammy’s they fell in love with Montana and decided that was where they would retire and have been happily living for the last seven years. He became a part of a monthly poker game which brought him friendship and fun. Ray was known for having a quick wit and great sense of humor.