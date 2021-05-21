Raymond M. Ruana

Ray was born in New Leipzig, No. Dakota in 1933, came to Montana with his parents, Rudy and Helmi in 1937. He grew up in Bonner, with his siblings, Dennis, Ilona, Rudy and Lea. He graduated from U of M and received his Master's from Chapman University, Los Angeles. Ray married Virginia (Rae) Staves prior to entering the USAF in 1955 and a started a long career as a pilot with 15,000 hours flying missions all over the world. Later he became a Commander of 2 Security Squadrons protecting missile sites throughout the Midwest. He retired as a Command Pilot and Lt. Colonel. After 24 years in the Airforce, he had a second career as Director of Security at Rancho Seco Nuclear Facility in Northern Calif. He and his wife had 3 sons, Dirk, Rudd (Althea), and Bruce (Jodie); as well as 2 grandsons, Jake and Nick, and 5 great-grandchildren. They made their home in Calif. for 35 years and in 2015 moved to Seattle to enjoy the Northwest with their son Dirk. Ray and his wife Rae (known to their friends as the “two Rayes”) were married 67 years and their greatest love was each other and first, last, and always; their family!