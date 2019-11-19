MISSOULA — Raymond N. Whiteshield, 62, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the Community Medical Center Hospital, peacefully in his sleep.
Raymond was born on March 30, 1957, in Clinton, Oklahoma, to Ray White Shield and Mary Louise Red Shin. As a young boy, his family called him “Porcupine,” after their great-grandfather, Chief Porcupine of the Cheyenne people, and leader among the Cheyenne Dog Soldiers.
Raymond attended primary school at the Concho Indian Boarding School in Concho, Oklahoma. After finishing primary school he attended Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, Oklahoma. While at Riverside, Raymond played on the varsity football and basketball teams and graduated with the Class of 1975. Raymond went on to college and attended SW Oklahoma State University and then transferred to Haskell Indian Jr. College in Lawrence, Kansas. He continued to thrive in athletics, on both the football and basketball teams at Haskell. The late Phil Homeratha, a career coach at Haskell, often complimented Raymond’s athletic ability and work ethic that he displayed as a student athlete. Raymond graduated from Haskell Indian Jr. College with an Associate degree in Liberal Arts, in 1978, while also working full time at Hallmark Cards. He welcomed his first daughter, Crystal Raye, after completing his degree, then another daughter two years later, named Raelene Dawn. After his daughter’s were born, Raymond and his little family moved to Northglenn, Colorado. After a few years in Colorado, he welcomed a son, Raymond Eagle Boy, to the family. Raymond spent the next 38 years in Colorado.
Raymond was a Veteran of the US Navy and served on the USS Moosebrugger during the Grenada War in the 1980s. During his time in the military, he was able to visit countries such as Italy, Portugal, Jerusalem, the Mediterranean areas, and areas surrounding the Red Sea.
Raymond enjoyed reading nonfiction history books, art, listening to music, and was an avid follower of FIFA World Cup Soccer. In Raymond’s younger years, he enjoyed running, biking, playing basketball, and football. He also loved to take care of gardens and employed his skills in horticulture any chance that he got.
Raymond maintained his hard work ethic into his later adulthood. For a number of years, he worked as a Commercial Truck Driver and worked for several distribution companies, in Denver, such as Haagen Dazs. His deliveries took him through the Colorado Rocky Mountain range, where he enjoyed being out in nature.
Raymond was a free spirit. After his children grew up, he began to wander and spend a lot of time in nature. Raymond wandered between Denver, Colorado, Independence, Missouri, and Missoula between 2012-2019. He tried to stay close to immediate family, and would visit until he found himself enclosed within four walls, and needed to be free again.
Survivors include daughters Crystal (Moses) White Shield, Missoula; Raelene Whiteshield, Northglenn, Colorado; and son Raymond Eagleboy (Jamie) Whiteshield, Warr Acres, Oklahoma; brothers Kish Whiteshield, Independence, Missouri; and Arthur Whiteshield, Krebs, Oklahoma; Nieces Kaylen (Trevor) Tofpi, Carnegie, Oklahoma; Monica Whiteshield, McAlester, Oklahoma; Marsha Whiteshield, McAlester, Oklahoma; Catherine Hart-Buchanan, San Diego, California; and Raylene Hart, Jacksonville, North Carolina; Nephews Leonard K. Cozad, Thornton, Colorado; Ned M. Tofpi, Albuquerque, New Mexico; John B. Cozad, Westminster, Colorado; Raymond Hart, San Diego, California; and Harley Whiteshield, Atoka, Oklahoma; Grandchildren Arianne (Cory) Sheka, White Swan, Washington; Matthew Sheka, Jr, Missoula; Maximus Sheka, Window Rock, Arizona; Joslyn Running Wolf, Northglenn, Colorado; Rhiannon Eagle Speaker, Missoula; Josieraye Running Wolf, Northglenn, Colorado; Wades-in-the-Water Running Wolf, Northglenn, Colorado; Michaela “KK” Running Wolf, Northglenn, Colorado; Charlie Ray Whiteshield, Warr Acres, Oklahoma; Daisy Eagle Speaker, Missoula; and Rayelee Ann Whiteshield, Warr Acres, Oklahoma; and Great-granddaughters Raine and Blair Williams, White Swan, Washington.
Raymond was preceded in death by mom, Mary Louise Red Shin; dad, Ray White Shield; sister, Lena Hart; sister, Kathleen Whiteshield; and granddaughter, Allison Emma Rae Eagle Speaker.
Services will be held in Oklahoma in a private ceremony, date TBD. Any monetary donations, or money to be spent on flowers, the family would like to request those donations to be sent to the Poverello Center, in Missoula. thepoverellocenter.org/donate/