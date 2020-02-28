SNOHOMISH, Washington — Retired Business owner, Raymond Noyd, 87, died peacefully in Snohomish, Washington after a yearlong battle with cancer.

Ray was born on Dec. 3, 1932 to Gilbert and Daisy Noyd in Jamestown, New York. He moved to Cheektowaga, New York in 1948 with his family. Ray served in the US Army from 1952-1954. He moved his family to Choteau in 1972.

Ray was the happiest when he was hunting, fishing or playing cards.

Ray was predeceased by his wife, Ellen Noyd in 2013, and is survived by his brother, Gerry (Lorri) Noyd, Missoula, aunt, Mabel Hall, Missoula, four children, daughters, Debbie (Jeff) Manas, Snohomish, Washington, Laurie (Fred) Morris, Conrad, Erica Lill of Seattle, Washington, son, John (Terry) Noyd, Bozeman. Nephew, Martin Noyd, Missoula, nieces: Michelle Noyd, North Pole, Alaska, and Colleen (Corey) Faust, Bremerton, Washington. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Conrad Moose Hall on March 21, 2020 at 1 p.m.

