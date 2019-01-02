POLSON — Raymond P. “Sonny” Addington, age 79, passed away on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, surrounded by his family at St. Luke Hospital in Ronan. He was born on March 14, 1939, in Randolph County, Indiana.
His lifelong passion was sitting in the cab of his semi, driving those 6 million accident free miles in his life.
He is survived by his wife Fay; daughters, Monica (Steve) Lloyd, Liane (Kevin) Clairmont, Ramona (Anthony) Morency; step-children, Al (Chris) McKay, Dee McKay and Bud (Crystal) McKay, and son-in-law Dan Clairmont and numerous grand and great-grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life Buffet held on Jan. 12, from 12:30 until 4 p.m. at the Polson Masonic Temple. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at thelakefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.