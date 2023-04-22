Raymond Percy Bolin

Stevensville – Raymond Percy Bolin, 85 of Stevensville passed away at his home on Thursday, March 23, 2023, peacefully with family at his side after a courageous battle with multiple health complications. He was a strong-willed man who lived his best life with his wife always by his side.

Raymond was born on Mar. 7, 1939 to Norman and Charlotte Bolin about a mile from his present home. He and his brother helped their father work in the fields, putting up hay, feeding the livestock and milking cows, all before going to school, which in those days was done on horseback. After graduating from Stevensville High School Ray decided to join the Navy and see the world. After serving four years in the service, he was honorably discharged in and returned to Montana. Settling in the Missoula area he worked and enjoyed reuniting with friends and family. After several failed marriages, Ray and his good friend Dale McHatton decided to move to Reno Nevada and go to pilot school

While attending school they worked at local casino's and after graduating Ray bought a plane and started flying parttime for a group of paratroopers so they could jump out of his plane. That's where he met the love of his life, Loretta (Kitty) Bolin. They fast became a couple working together at Harold's Club, and on Sept 27, 1970 they married. They enjoyed their life together working, flying their plane, camping with friends and entertaining relatives when they visited. They loved their trips to Arizona and California to the wine country, and of course their adventurous travels home to the ranch in Montana spending time with family there. In 1975 they welcomed their beautiful daughter, Lorae into the family and eventually moved to the suburbs of Sparks, Nv. With a family now, they left the nightlife scene for a more stable lifestyle. Ray went to work for Viking Metallurgical in Verdi, Nv and Kitty took care of Lorae and when able became a school bus driver. Raymond and his family remained in Sparks until they retired in 2000 and made the big decision to return to the Bitterroot Valley and Ray's childhood family ranch to be closer to his brother and have remained there since.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Charlotte Bolin; his brother, Ernest and Bessie Bolin and nephew, Bryan Bolin. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Loretta (Kitty); daughter Lorae Andreason; two grandsons, Cobi Machara and Jaret Andreason and a son from a previous marriage, Dewey Stephens.

The family plan to have a private Celebration of Raymond's life at a later date in the near future. The family would like to thank the staff at both Community Hospital and Providence St Patrick Hospital for their care and encouragement given to the family during their time of need. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.