MISSOULA — Raymond (Pete) Gardner, 83, passed away peacefully, Aug. 19, 2019. He was born Dec. 10, 1935, in Missoula to Vaughn and Margaret Gardner.
In 1981, he married Billie Williams.
He is preceded in death by Billie, parents and brother Bob. He is survived by stepchildren Mike (Janet) Williams, Kelly Johnson, Pat (Susie) Williams, numerous grandchildren, sister-in-law Donna Gardner and nieces Kathy Stefani and Mary Brodersen, along with many friends at Benny's.
A celebration of life will be held at Benny's Frenchtown Club from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30.