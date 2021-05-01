Raymond Phillip Tipp passed away peacefully early this past Tuesday morning, April 27, 2021, at his home and with his wife, his three children and his son-in-law and daughters-in-law attending to him. Following is a biography/obituary that he began several years ago, but which is inadequate to capture the true essence of the man:

“Born January 3, 1930, in a new house that my father had built on the dry land farm about 8 miles from Froid, Montana, which he and mother were buying from my grandparents, Louis and Minnie Tipp. My grandparents were children of immigrants taking advantage of the Homestead Act and, while Grandpa Louis lived on the South Quarter to ‘prove up’ for his claim, Grandmother Minnie homesteaded on the North Quarter for the same reason. That way they had a total of 360 acres together.

Dad and mother kept the farm until I was a Sophomore in high school, when they sold to George Waters and moved into Froid, with all seven of us children – Robert, Donald, myself, Dorothy, Virginia and Sylvia, and George. Dad and mother remodeled and built a new home in town. Dad took up the carpentry business in repairing and building grain elevators and accessory buildings and integrated I and my two older brothers, Robert and Donald into the carpentry trade and business.