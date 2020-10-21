Raymond “Ray” Nose

MISSOULA — Ray was born to Juanita Eiseman (Nose) and Toni Nose on June 2, 1950 in Roundup. Ray was 70 years old when he passed on Oct. 14, 2020 in Missoula.

Ray was very well known in Missoula for his dedication to the Grizzlies sports program. He graduated from Sentinel High. He then had several jobs cleaning at bars and washed towels at the YMCA. He loved to bowl and belonged to several leagues and participated in the special Olympics.

He was preceded in death by both parents, grandparents and several uncles.

He is survived by large extended Fisk and Nose family’s that loved him dearly. He will be missed by all that knew him. There will be no service at this time. He will be placed with his mother and father at a future date.