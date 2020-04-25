× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA FALLS — Raymond Robert Sorenson was born in Malta on Dec. 9, 1940 to Richard R. and Mary Craft Sorenson and died on April 20, 2020. He went to school in Malta until he was fifteen years old and then left home with suitcase in hand and traveled west to Columbia Falls where he lived with extended family, John and Lola Craft. After a short stay with them, he was on the road again. He worked as a “gandy dancer” on the railroad and a carnie for Oakey Norton shows and traveled from Montana to Mexico and back by the time he was eighteen years old.

At the age of twenty-one he joined the U.S. Army and served his country faithfully from 1961 until 1967. During his army career he spent time in Korea and ended up as a drill instructor training troops in Fort Ord, California. While in Korea the first time, he met his future wife but was sent back to the U.S. early because the army discouraged marriage between American troops and Korean nationals. Always stubborn and single-minded he reenlisted dependent on being sent back to Korea. Upon seeing him back in Korea Sung said, “Why you come back, are you dingy, dingy?” Yes, he was. They were married on Feb. 12, 1964 and he was ding, dingy for his wife Sung until her passing 54 and a half years later.