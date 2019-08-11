MISSOULA — Raymond Sunford, 83, of Missoula, passed away July 30, 2019, at home with his daughter by his side.
Ray was born Dec. 21, 1935, in Saco, the youngest child to Tom and Randi Sunford. Ray enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Ray was stationed in Germany during his time in the Army.
Ray was preceded in death by his oldest daughter Joy, parents Tom and Randi Sunford, sister Esther and brothers Oscar, Ovid (Ole), Tom, and Ingval (Swede).
Ray is survived by his daughters Tami (Jeff) of Sheridan and Teri of Missoula as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In honoring Ray’s wishes, no services are planned at this time. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.