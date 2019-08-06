MISSOULA — Rebecca, 58, left this world on Aug. 1, 2019, with the same sweetness and grace with which she lived her life. Cancer was the enemy against which she fought a brief but courageous battle. She now walks in green pastures beside still waters with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Rebecca was born Feb. 2, 1961, to Maurice and June Keniston in Missoula where she grew up and attended Hellgate High School. After a brief time at the U of M she opted for marriage and on Feb. 14, 1982, she wed Stephen Perrault. Upon Steve's completion of military service in the Philippines they made their home in the Helena area and she settled happily into the life of devoted wife and mother.
Becky's time was consumed with home schooling their son Jason and providing farm produce for the table. She loved gardening, both vegetables and flowers, as well as her farm animals and favorite horses. In her spare time, she indulged her artistic and creative side, including scrapbooking, experimenting with new recipes, reading, and most recently quilting. She loved the holidays and treasured the family gatherings, preparing delectable dishes and making her house a beautiful place to call home.
She had a deep and abiding love of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, becoming a born-again Christian while in the Philippines. She served Jesus faithfully for many years in Children's Ministries, Life Connection Groups, and most recently Women's Mentoring Groups as well as her neighborhood Bible Study.
She was proceeded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, and her father Maurice Keniston. She is survived by husband Steve Perrault, son Jason Perrault (Jamie), mother June Dvorak (Larry), sister Casey Nixon, three grand children, Andrew, Brianna, and a baby boy who will be joining the family in September. She is also survived by numerous other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends whom she dearly loved.
A memorial service is scheduled for Aug. 10 at 12:30 p.m. at Helena Valley Faith Center in East Helena, MT. Pastor Jeff Richards will be officiating. A time of fellowship will follow. Condolences to the family can be mailed to 206 Simons Dr., Missoula, MT 59803. Gifts in memory of Rebecca may be made to a children's mission of your choice.