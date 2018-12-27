HELENA — Rebekah Ann Roman went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Dec. 18, 2018.
Rebekah was born July 11, 1981, to Sonney and Deborah White.
She attended Philipsburg schools. During her school years, she was a member of the Flint Creek 4-H Club. Rebekah was an avid animal lover and spent a majority of her time with her friend Tina at the Bloom Ranch, helping with chores, playing with calves, riding horses, riding four-wheelers and just being a tomboy.
Rebekah loved going to church with her family, and spending time with her grandparents in Seeley Lake.
Rebekah married Russell Roman on Sept. 18, 2007. They had three beautiful children, Ryker, Stosh and LooWindy. Rebekah's life revolved around her family and her children were her life.
She loved photography and loved capturing the beauty of everything which can be seen in all of her photos, especially of her children.
Rebekah was employed by Spring Meadow resources as a director of home and community-based service.
Rebekah was preceded in death buy her great-grandparents Willard and Wilma Bruns, her grandmother Patricia Ogden, Aunt Terrina (Ogden) Shanks.
Rebekah is survived by her parents Sonney (Patsy) White, Miles City, Deborah (Dan) Smith, Philipsburg, grandfather Willis Ogden, Seeley Lake, "granny" Leila, Stevensville, siblings Sarah (Jim) Mitchell, Eureka, Jason White Philipsburg, Elizabeth White Philipsburg, Kyle (Katie) White, Anaconda, Jordan (Lisa) White, Laurel, Shyla Smith, Helena, Mikah Smith, Washington, Drew Brice, Fairbanks Alaska, Sean Watt, Missoula. Nieces, Kelli Braach, Kaytlyn Braach,Emily White, and Payton White Nephews, Colt White, Brysen White, and Maverick White. Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Rebekah is also survived by many wonderful friends who were a big part of her life, and loved her dearly.
Services will be held at the Granite High School in Philipsburg at 1 p.m. on Dec. 29. Burial will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery. Potluck following service.
In Lieu of flowers we ask that you make donations to the namimt.org.